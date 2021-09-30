Colin Cowherd explains why Trey Lance is the only rookie quarterback everyone still loves I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd says the rookie quarterback situation is looking bleak heading into the 4th week of the season. With Zach Wilson and the New York Jets getting shut out last weekend, and Trevor Lawrence throwing picks with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colin makes the case that the San Francisco 49eres have the right idea by letting their rookie quarterback Trey Lance sit out and learn from watching the veteran Jimmy Garoppolo lead the team. Watch as Colin explains why Lance is in a better situation than any of the other rookie quarterback in his class.