NWSLPA calls for investigation after allegations against North Carolina coach Paul Riley
Published
The NWSLPA is demanding the league conduct an independent investigation, noting that the "systemic abuse plaguing the NWSL must not be ignored."
Published
The NWSLPA is demanding the league conduct an independent investigation, noting that the "systemic abuse plaguing the NWSL must not be ignored."
The National Women's Soccer League Players Association has called for an investigation into allegations against Courage coach Paul..