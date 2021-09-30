Marcellus Wiley: Bill Belichick’s legacy is not on the line vs. Bucs; no coach accomplished what he has I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tom Brady is returning to New England on Sunday night to face his old squad in Week 4, the Patriots. Bill Belichick and Brady won six Super Bowl titles together in 20 seasons, but Belichick's current team is 1-2. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored on the road by seven points. Marcellus Wiley explains why Belichick's legacy is not on the line Sunday.