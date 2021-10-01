Ryan Mountcastle belts 33rd homer as Orioles stun Red Sox, 6-2

The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox, 6-2, with help from Ryan Mountcastle's three-run homer in the third inning. The Orioles win the series against the Red Sox.

