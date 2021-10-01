The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox, 6-2, with help from Ryan Mountcastle's three-run homer in the third inning. The Orioles win the series against the Red Sox.Full Article
Ryan Mountcastle belts 33rd homer as Orioles stun Red Sox, 6-2
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe go yard but Red Sox fall to Orioles, 4-2
Kyle Schwarber and Hunter Renfroe both hit solo home runs but it was not enough as the Boston Red Sox lost to the Baltimore..
FOX Sports