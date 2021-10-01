Daniel Sturridge: Former Liverpool striker joins A-League side Perth Glory
Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge signs for Australian club Perth Glory for the 2021-22 season.Full Article
Perth have signed the former Premier League star on a one-year deal.
Daniel Sturridge is back in football after a year and a half away, signing with the A-League’s Perth Glory for the 2021-22..