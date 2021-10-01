Kasper Schmeichel’s Premier League title win with Leicester meant more to dad Peter Schmeichel than he won with Manchester United
Peter Schmeichel has told talkSPORT he found Leicester’s Premier League title win more emotional than any of the times he won it himself. Peter and Kasper Schmeichel became only the second father and son duo to win the Premier League after Ian Wright and Shaun Wright-Phillips when Kasper backstopped Leicester to their incredible underdog title […]Full Article