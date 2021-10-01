News24.com | 'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Published
West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle has pulled out of the Indian Premier League with "bubble fatigue" and will instead focus on this month's T20 World Cup.Full Article
Published
West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle has pulled out of the Indian Premier League with "bubble fatigue" and will instead focus on this month's T20 World Cup.Full Article
Chris Gayle had scored 193 runs in ten matches at an average of 21.44 and strike rate of 125.32 for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021