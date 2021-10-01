Nicolas Otamendi taunted Barca ace Ansu Fati over Lionel Messi departure in Benfica win

Nicolas Otamendi taunted Barca ace Ansu Fati over Lionel Messi departure in Benfica win

Daily Star

Published

Ex-Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi gave a sharp response to Barcelona star Ansu Fati during Benfica's 3-0 win over the Catalan giants in the Champions League

Full Article