Ishan Kishan's reaction to seeing Tendulkar goes viral!

The video of Ishan Kishan's reaction to realising he's sitting in the same dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar ( God of Cricket ) felt like when a backbencher sees his principal entering the classroom. Everyone in the MI dressing room except Ishan Kishan enjoyed Kishan's reaction who immediately removed his glasses and earphones including Kieron Pollard and The Master Blaster who was greeted " Good afternoon " by the shy young talent.