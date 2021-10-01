Ollie Watkins selection questioned amid calls for Brentford star Ivan Toney and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to be included in England squad
Gareth Southgate announced his England squad ahead of the upcoming international break and his selection provoked some strong reaction. The national manager is without several first-team players, including Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injuries. However, the omissions of Mason Greenwood and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham raised some eyebrows, with