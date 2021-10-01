Skip Bayless gives his prediction for Dak's Cowboys against the Panthers' No. 1 ranked run defense I UNDISPUTED
Published
Sunday on FOX we get to see the Dallas Cowboys look to boost their NFC resume as they host the undefeated Carolina Panthers. The Dallas offense looks as good as ever, ranking 4th in rushing. Meanwhile, Carolina has a stingy defense themselves, ranking best in the league by only allowing 45 yards per game on the ground. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe will win this Sunday: The Carolina Panthers or Dallas Cowboys?Full Article