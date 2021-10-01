Liverpool vs Man City last ten meetings: The goal fest fixture between the recent Premier League champions as they renew rivalry in Sunday’s blockbuster clash
Published
Liverpool host Manchester City this Sunday in the biggest Premier League clash of the season so far. The Reds and City have enjoyed fine campaigns to date and their recent clashes suggest there will be goals, goals and more goals this weekend. Liverpool boast an unbeaten streak of 16 league games, however they remain without […]Full Article