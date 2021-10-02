Wisconsin naming field at Camp Randall Stadium after former coach and AD Barry Alvarez
Published
Starting with the 2022 season, the field at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium will be named after former coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.
Published
Starting with the 2022 season, the field at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium will be named after former coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.
Wisconsin is naming the playing field at Camp Randall Stadium after former Hall of Fame football coach Barry Alvarez.