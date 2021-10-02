The Inside Track brings you the best betting tips as Arsenal travel to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier LeagueFull Article
Brighton vs Arsenal prediction: Neal Maupay tipped to haunt Gunners again
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'Pin that up' - Arsenal fans tell Mikel Arteta what he must do amid Brighton's Neal Maupay dig
Arsenal and Brighton clash at the AmEx Stadium on Saturday and the Seagulls have taken a sly dig at the Gunners in the build up
Football.london