Man United boast incredible Premier League record against Everton with Toffees only top-flight win at Old Trafford since 1992 coming when former boss David Moyes was in charge of Red Devils
Published
Manchester United will want to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Everton on Saturday and should certainly be confident of doing so. The Red Devils lost to Aston Villa last time out in the top-flight but have been buoyed by a late Cristiano Ronaldo winner against Villarreal in midweek. And […]Full Article