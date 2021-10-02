Ronald Koeman given backing by Barcelona president despite consistent struggles

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will remain at the helm of Barcelona despite rumours that he is set to be shown the door after their clash with Atletico MadridFull Article
