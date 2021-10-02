Ferran Torres named in Liverpool and Manchester City combined XI over Sadio Mane, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden – but Reds defence dominates
Published
Sunday afternoon sees Manchester City head to Liverpool in what has quickly become one of the most high-quality and intense fixtures in European football. The two title challengers were leading the pack heading into Matchday 7, having picked up the last four Premier League crowns between them. A fierce rivalry has developed in recent years […]Full Article