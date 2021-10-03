IPL 2021: How can Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs despite being seventh on points table?
The loss against Delhi Capitals leaves Mumbai Indians' qualification chances dependent on other teams' performances. MI are seventh on the table with 10 points from 12 games and have won only one of their previous five games. Four teams -- KKR, PBKS, RR, and MI -- are on 10 points each but the five-time champions' Net Run Rate is the lowest among the five teams in contention for two play-off berths.Full Article