Watford are once again on the lookout for a new manager after confirming the departure of boss Xisco Munoz less than two months into the Premier League seasonFull Article
Watford sack Xisco Munoz as head coach just seven games into Premier League season
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Xisco Munoz goes before Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become first Premier League manager sacked of 2021/22 season as Watford part ways with head coach
The Watford manager merry-go-round continued into the 2021/22 season as Xisco Munoz was sacked on Sunday. Munoz had been in charge..
talkSPORT
Watford manager Xisco Munoz departs club after ‘negative trend’ of performances
Watford have parted company with head coach Xisco Munoz after just seven games of the Premier League season.
Belfast Telegraph