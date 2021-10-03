Wladimir Klitschko reacts to Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk as he explains why his career proves that AJ can ‘bounce back’
Wladimir Klitschko has insisted that Anthony Joshua can 'bounce back' from his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. AJ was outboxed and ultimately dethroned by the Ukrainian, who put on a magnificent performance to make history in London. The new champion's speed, movement and accuracy troubled Joshua all night long. Joshua had moments of success throughout the fight, but could not