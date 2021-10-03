West Ham United 1-2 Brentford: Bees stun Hammers with Wissa winner
Yoane Wissa scores an added-time winner as Brentford maintain their fine start to life in the Premier League with a dramatic 2-1 London derby win at West Ham.Full Article
Here's how football.london rated Brentford's players during their clash with West Ham
Yoane Wissa thumped home a stoppage-time winner as Brentford floored West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.