Liverpool are set to lock horns with Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield - and Manchester United legend Gary Neville can't work out which team he wants to winFull Article
Gary Neville quizzed over who he wants to win between Liverpool and Man City
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gary Neville gives 'joint Man of the Match' award to Liverpool and Man City stars
Football fans have been left baffled by Gary Neville's decision to award Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden the 'joint' Man of the Match..
Daily Star
Gary Neville delivers honest Thomas Tuchel verdict after Chelsea's defeat vs Man City
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has questioned Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's tactical flexibility during the Blues'..
Football.london