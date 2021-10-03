‘Donny van de Beek is not good enough for Manchester United’, says Tony Cascarino, who warns of dangers of Premier League clubs signing players from Eredivisie
Donny van de Beek isn't good enough for Manchester United. This is the view of talkSPORT's Tony Cascarino, who argues the Dutchman doesn't have the ability to justify a £40million price tag. The midfielder has had a nightmare since joining from Ajax in the summer of 2020, starting just five Premier League matches.