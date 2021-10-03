With their 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals Sunday evening, the Boston Red Sox punched their ticket to the AL wild-card game. The Red Sox will host the New York Yankees for the AL Wild Card.Full Article
Red Sox punch ticket to AL wild-card game after 7-5 win over Nationals
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
MLB's frenzied finish: Yankees, Red Sox punch AL wild card tickets, as Giants stave off Dodgers
USATODAY.com
A compelling final day of Major League Baseball's regular season saw the Yankees and Red Sox clinch AL wild-card spots and Giants..
-
Yankees clinch spot in wild-card game on AaronÂ Judge's walk-off single
Newsday
-
'Tomorrow counts': Red Sox, Yankees stagger into final day of season needing wins to clinch AL wild-card spots
USATODAY.com
-
Nationals falter late to Red Sox in a game with huge AL wild-card ramifications
Washington Post
-
AL wild-card race: Yankees extend lead with win over Blue Jays, Red Sox lose series vs. Orioles
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Stanton’s Slam Lifts Yanks To Win, WC Tie With Red Sox
The Yankees, who began the day with a two-game lead over Toronto and Seattle for the second wild card, now have a chance to nudge..
CBS 2