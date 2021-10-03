FOX's Jennifer Hale spoke with Kyler Murray following the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hear Kyler detail the win and how he feels about the 4-0 Cardinals going forward.Full Article
Kyler Murray on Cardinals' 4-0 start: 'We're going to continue focusing on us'
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kyler Murray on Cardinals’ 4-0 start: ‘We’re going to continue focusing on us’
FOX's Jennifer Hale spoke with Kyler Murray following the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hear Kyler detail the..
FOX Sports