Kyler Murray on Cardinals' 4-0 start: 'We're going to continue focusing on us'

Kyler Murray on Cardinals' 4-0 start: 'We're going to continue focusing on us'

FOX Sports

Published

FOX's Jennifer Hale spoke with Kyler Murray following the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hear Kyler detail the win and how he feels about the 4-0 Cardinals going forward.

Full Article