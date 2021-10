Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann defended Dayot Upamecano’s performance in Sunday’s 2-1 Bundesliga upset at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt. A run of 30 matches without defeat at home was snapped by Eintracht, who stunned the Bundesliga champions and leaders thanks to Martin Hinteregger and Filip Kostic at Allianz Arena. Upamecano was criticised following […]