Man United want Paul Pogba future decided by Christmas – report
Published
Manchester United want to have a “final decision” about Paul Pogba’s future sorted by Christmas, according to a report. The Sun is […]Full Article
Published
Manchester United want to have a “final decision” about Paul Pogba’s future sorted by Christmas, according to a report. The Sun is […]Full Article
Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United remains unresolved, with club bosses still trying to thrash out a new deal for the..
With his future up in the air and with two suitors eyeing deals, United have reportedly set Pogba a deadline by which to decide..