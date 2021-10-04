Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter date: UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to watch WBO welterweight title clash
Terence Crawford will face Shawn Porter in a highly-anticipated defence of his WBO welterweight world title next month. Following his knockout of Kell Brook last year, it’s been unclear what fight would come next for the three-weight world champion. Crawford is widely regarded as one of the top three pound-for-pound fighters in the entire sport today. However, […]Full Article