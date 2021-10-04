Nick Wright: Ravens going for rushing record was disrespectful to the Broncos I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Baltimore Raven's head coach John Harbaugh said it was 100% his choice to push Lamar Jackson to go for the rushing record instead of taking a knee in the final play against the Denver Brroncos. In this 'Drawing A Blank' segment, Nick Wright explains why more than being an NFL faux pas, it was disrespectful to the Broncos. If had been a stronger team, the Kansas City Chiefs for example, Nick doesn't believe Harbaugh would have attempted the record.