"Belichick lost his nerve" — Skip Bayless reacts to Tom Brady's win over Patriots in Week 4 I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady made his much-anticipated return to Foxborough last night, and the 7-time champion got the last laugh over Bill Belichick as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped with a 19-17 win. Rainy conditions slowed down both offenses much of the night, and the England Patriots missed a 56-yard field goal to take the lead with less than a minute to go. Hear Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe's biggest takeaways from the Battle of Foxborough.