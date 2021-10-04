WSL 2021: 'Absolutely spectacular' - watch McCabe's 'beautiful' lob
Watch Katie McCabe of Arsenal's "absolutely spectacular" lob over Aston Villa's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to score in the Gunners' 4-0 win over Villa.Full Article
