Shannon Sharpe: It will always be Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick until the other retires I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick embraced briefly on the field at the end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New England Patriots last night. But reportedly the two had already made plans to meet after the game, and the two had an approximate 20-minute conversation in the visitors locker room before addressing the media. Brady told reporters quote 'We had a personal relationship for 20 years. We’ve had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way.'