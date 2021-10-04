Tammy Abraham called up to England squad following superb start to life at Roma with former Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell also selected for World Cup qualifiers
Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell have been called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Three Lions’ two upcoming international fixtures. Abraham, 24, was last included in England squad in November 2020. Southgate’s initial 23-man squad was announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old has been in great form since joining Roma from Chelsea in a […]Full Article