Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain ‘good for Ligue 1’ but Jose Fonte says it harms competitiveness as Lille captain bemoans ‘frustrating’ transfer window
Published
Lille star Jose Fonte has insisted it is great to have Lionel Messi in Ligue 1, but said it is increasingly tough to keep the league competitive. Paris Saint-Germain had an outstanding transfer window adding Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers. Mauricio Pochettino now has one of the best squads in Europe […]Full Article