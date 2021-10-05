Barcelona want to sign Raheem Sterling in January with Man City and England star ‘crazy’ for Spain move, but LaLiga giants still owe more than €100million in transfer fees
Published
Barcelona are plotting a move to sign Raheem Sterling in January, and the Manchester City forward is keen to go, according to reports in Spain. Sterling’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium is under the spotlight with just two years remaining on his current contract, and Barca are said to be keen to take advantage. […]Full Article