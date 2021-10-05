Team news, match coverage and reaction as the Imps face the Black Cats in the Papa John's Trophy.Full Article
Lincoln City vs Sunderland live - team news and match updates from EFL Trophy clash
Boston Target0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cheltenham Town v Exeter City LIVE: Team news, updates and reaction from Papa John's Trophy group match
Gloucestershire Echo
Robins meet League Two Grecians in their second group match in the competition
Crystal Palace v Leicester City live: Team news and match updates
Leicester Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Lincoln City vs Plymouth Argyle live news and match updates
Lincolnshire Echo
Team news, match coverage and reaction from the LNER Stadium
-
Chelsea v Southampton live stream and kick-off time: Team news, match stats and how to watch Premier League clash as Thomas Tuchel’s Blues look to bounce back from successive defeats
talkSPORT
-
Liverpool v Man City live stream and kick-off time: Team news, match stats and how to watch top of the table Premier League battle
talkSPORT