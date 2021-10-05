"Derek Carr battled to the end" — Shannon Sharpe on Joey Bosa saying Carr shuts down under pressure I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Chargers won their second straight divisional game last night, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 28-14 to hand Las Vegas its first loss of the season. Some of the Derek Carr for MVP buzz wore off, and Joey Bosa talked about how his defense handled the Raiders QB down the stretch... 'We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook…And you saw on (Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player, but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Bosa's comments and the Chargers win.