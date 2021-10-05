Jaguars owner Shad Khan calls Urban Meyer's actions 'inexcusable': 'He must regain our trust and respect'
Published
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expressed his displeasure with Urban Meyer but said he is "confident" the coach will deliver.
Published
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expressed his displeasure with Urban Meyer but said he is "confident" the coach will deliver.
The Urban Meyer controversy keeps growing – so much so, apparently, that the Jaguars’ owner had to step in and say something.
NFL coach Urban Meyer apologised to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called "just stupid".A video surfaced..
Four weeks into his debut NFL season, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is looking to win more than his first game. Owner Shad Khan said..