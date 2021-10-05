Shannon Sharpe shares what Bubba Wallace's historical win at Talladega means for NASCAR I UNDISPUTED

Bubba Wallace’s big win at Talladega came with historical context. He became the second black driver ever to win a race since Wendell Scott in 1963. Wallace also won the first race for Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team. Afterwards, he said quote: 'This is for all the kids out there that want to have an opportunity and whatever they want to achieve, and be the best at what they want to do.' Shannon Sharpe shares what Wallace's historical win means for the sport.