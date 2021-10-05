Skip Bayless: Allen Iverson leaving LeBron James off his “Top 5 Killers” list is the ultimate diss I UNDISPUTED

In a recent interview, Allen Iverson unveiled a list featuring his 'top five killers' in today’s game. A.I. named Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Damian Lillard. The one name people noticed right away that he never mentioned was LeBron James. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Allen Iverson leaving the King off his top 5 list.