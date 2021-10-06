Wales: Ben Davies and David Brooks ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
Ben Davies and David Brooks pull out of Wales' squad for World Cup qualifiers against Czech Republic and Estonia because of illness.Full Article
Davies will head back to Spurs after he was forced to pull out of the Wales squad due to illness
Ben Davies and David Brooks are out of Wales’ World Cup qualifiers with the Czech Republic and Estonia.