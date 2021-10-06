Barcelona owe approximately £97million in transfer fees and ‘cannot afford to sign Man City’s Raheem Sterling’ as club left with ‘no choice’ but to keep Ronald Koeman
Barcelona owe approximately £97million in transfer fees as the Spanish club’s financial predicament was laid bare. LaLiga giants Barca are in financial disarray and lost their best ever player, Lionel Messi, during the summer as they could not pay his wages, despite his offer of a 50 per cent pay cut. Antoine Griezmann was offloaded […]Full Article