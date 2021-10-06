Nick Wright: Josh Allen has been nothing close to the QB he was last year I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Week 5 of the NFL season is around the corner, and with it comes the AFC Showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. LeSean McCoy has played for both of the teams, and so he joins the show to offer his insight on who he thinks will come out on top this weekend. Nick Wright makes the case that the Chiefs have a better quarterback in Patrick Mahomes than the Bills do in Josh Allen based on the stats, but watch to see why he's not so sure there's a big gap between the two quarterbacks.