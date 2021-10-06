Skip Bayless: Ben Simmons will still return to the 76ers despite large fines for missing preseason I UNDISPUTED
According to reports, quote 'the financial significance of holding out is starting to take hold in Ben Simmons' camp'. The All-Star point guard was fined about $360,000 for skipping Monday's preseason game, and his representation communicated to the Philadelphia 76ers that his early fines were higher than expected. Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe Simmons will return to the 76ers this year.Full Article