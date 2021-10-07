Harshal Patel sets new record of most wickets by an Indian bowler in a season
Harshal Patel overcame the mark set by Jasprit Bumrah of 27 wickets in the 2020 season. Patel now has 29 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2021 seasonFull Article
Harshal Patel now stands a chance to become the bowler with the most number of wickets in a single edition of IPL.