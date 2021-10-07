Former Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas hoping glory days return to St James’ Park as fans dream of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe and joke Lionel Messi should leave PSG for Magpies
Published
Jermaine Jenas hopes glory days aren’t too far away at Newcastle as the takeover edges closer and fans have flocked to social media with dreams of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at St James’ Park. News of a potential breakthrough in a saga, which has been ongoing since April last year, arrived when it emerged […]Full Article