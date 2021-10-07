Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 undercard: Robert Helenius v Adam Kownacki rematch, undefeated prospect Edgar Berlanga and Efe Ajagba v Frank Sanchez on Las Vegas card
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will not be the only heavyweights colliding in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Brit will meet the American once again after Wilder won his arbitration case, forcing a trilogy fight. And now the undercard has been confirmed, featuring several more eye-catching heavyweight contests. As with their last fight in […]Full Article