Marcus Rashford injury news: England forward returns and scores in behind-closed-doors friendly but when will the Manchester United star be fit to return?
Published
Marcus Rashford has missed all matches for Manchester United so far this season, but questions remain about his return date after shoulder surgery. Despite summer signings, United could relish the possibility of the return of Rashford who has been struggling with a shoulder injury since July. After his specific operation, it’s typically expected to take […]Full Article