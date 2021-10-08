Randy Arozarena steals home, increases Rays’ lead over Red Sox 5-0
Published
Randy Arozarena stole home in the seventh inning to increase the Tampa Bay Rays lead over the Boston Red Sox, 5-0.Full Article
Published
Randy Arozarena stole home in the seventh inning to increase the Tampa Bay Rays lead over the Boston Red Sox, 5-0.Full Article
Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched..
Arozarena hit a solo home run and scored on a straight steal of home, and Tampa Bay beat Boston in Game 1 of their ALDS on..
Randy Arozarena crushed a solo home run which put the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the Boston Red Sox in game one of the ALDS, 4-0. It..