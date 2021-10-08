Rays' Randy Arozarena makes history in spectacular fashion - first to steal home, homer in playoff game
Rays rookie Randy Arozarena made history Thursday by hitting a home run and stealing home in Game 1 of their ALDS against the Red Sox.
Rays star Randy Arozarena made history Thursday by becoming the first player in playoff history to steal home and hit a home run in..
